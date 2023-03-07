LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 18-year-old man has died as a result of an early morning crash in Lee County on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:50 a.m. when a car driven by a 25-year-old man from Fort Myers was traveling east on Alico Road.

As the man approached a flashing yellow arrow traffic signal at the intersection of Gator Road, a second car, driven by a 57-year-old man from Lehigh Acres also approached Gator Road.

When the two cars came to the intersection, the 25-year-old man and his passenger, an 18-year-old man from Fort Myers turned left in front of the oncoming car, causing the cars to collide.

According to FHP, the 25-year-old was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old was also taken to the medical center with critical injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the Lehigh Acres man sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The crash currently remains under investigation, according to FHP.