18-year-old dead, 4 other teens injured after crash on I-4 near I-75

HILLSBOROUGH CO. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in the passenger seat of an F-350 and four other teenagers were injured after the 17-year-old driver lost control and drove head-on into a guard rail on I-4 Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Lakeland boy was driving the truck east on I-4 with four other teenagers on board. FHP says the boy lost control of the truck while passing under I-75, and departed the roadway and into the center median guardrail. The truck overturned and came to a rest along the westbound inside shoulder.

FHP says it is currently unknown what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, Stephanie Carroll, 18, was transported to Tampa General Hospital where she died from her injuries. She and everyone else in the truck were wearing seatbelts.

The driver was also transported to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.

The additional teenagers in the truck, a 16, 17, and 19-year-old, sustained minor injuries.

All passengers of the vehicle are from Lakeland, Florida.

TOP STORIES: