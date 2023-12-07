TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – An 18-year-old was arrested for a string of vehicle burglaries in Tarpon Springs Monday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Burglary and Pawn Unit said it arrested Anthony Chapa after he and another male suspect entered the Landmark Nursery on East Lake Road, damaging multiple vehicles as well as heavy machinery, a boat, plants, and garden decor.

Detectives said the pair did approximately $53,000 in damages on the morning of Nov. 23, saying they then went into the neighborhood nearby and broke into multiple vehicles and tried to enter a screened enclosure at a home.

Chapa is facing charges of three counts of burglary to a vehicle, two counts of criminal mischief, and attempted residential burglary. He is being held in the Pinellas County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.