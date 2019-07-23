17-year-old shot, killed in front yard of Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on North Pawnee Avenue Monday afternoon in Tampa.

Police got a report of “shots heard” in the area of North Pawnee Avenue and East Poinsettia Avenue just before 4 p.m. They found the teen had been shot in the font yard of home. He died from his injuries.

A second person was questioned and detained. However, detectives believe other people may have been present at the time of the shooting but fled the scene.

Officers said no arrests have been made and the circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.

Tampa Police detectives are interested in talking with the men who were at the scene at the time of the shooting. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.

LATEST HEADLINES: