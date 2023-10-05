TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old human trafficking victim was rescued by Tampa police after authorities were able to track where the photos were uploaded from.

Tampa police were made aware of the photos, that were reportedly posted on an online prostitution website, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives with TPD’s Special Victims Unit were able to determine that the photographs had been posted from a location in the northern section of the city.

On Oct. 4, detectives recovered the teen and connected her with resources for survivors of human trafficking.

“Our detectives are dedicated to protecting our community and ensuring justice is served for victims of human trafficking,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. “We are also committed to connecting victims with local organizations such as Miniserio Mujeres Restaurdas por Dios, a recent recipient of TPD C.A.R.E.S. funding, to provide assistance to survivors of human trafficking.”

While no arrests have been made yet, the human trafficking investigation remains active.