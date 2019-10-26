16-year-old girl arrested in Central Florida stabbing that left 2 hurt

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) —A 16-year-old girl is accused of stabbing two other teenagers during a fight that was arranged on social media.

Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the girl stabbed two other juveniles during a fight Friday at Dewey Boster Park in Deltona.

Detectives said several juveniles who attend University High School arranged to fight each other on social media based on an ongoing conflict occurring at school.

Several cars full of people arrived at the park ahead of the fight and investigators said some were driven by adults who also became involved.

A 17-year-old was stabbed in the hip and a 15-year-old was stabbed in the chest, deputies said.

The 16-year-old in custody was captured on video stabbing two people, deputies said. She admitted to the stabbing when she was questioned by investigators.

The girl is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

