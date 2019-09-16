16-year-old boy hit and killed by car while walking along Hernando Co. road

HERNANDO, CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed while walking along a street in Hernando County early Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Brooksville resident Trevor Bowen was walking along the east side of California Street around 6:50 a.m. when he was struck by the front of a van.

Bowen died at the scene.

FHP says the driver of the van was a 64-year-old Brooksville man.

If you witnessed the crash, you’re urged to contact FHP at 813-558-1800.

