ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy who died after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday may have accidentally shot himself, according to an update from St. Petersburg police.

Officers initially responded to a home Saturday on 12th Avenue South, just after 4:30 p.m. in response to a report of a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was reportedly visiting a friend’s house when “the gunshot occurred inside the house.”

Preliminary findings indicate the boy was handling the gun when it may have accidentally gone off in his direction. Officers said the finding must still be confirmed through the Pinellas Medical Examiner.

Investigators are working to determine how the teen obtained the gun. An investigation is ongoing.

Additional information was not immediately released.

