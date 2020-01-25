Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

14 years ago: Jennifer Kesse disappears without a trace from Orlando apartment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jennifer kesse_546282

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Friday marks 14 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared from her condo in Orlando.

Kesse, just 24 years old at the time, left her newly-purchased condo on Jan. 24, 2006. She was never seen or heard from again.

Family, friends and even strangers who have followed her disappearance closely have worked hard throughout the past decade to keep her case in the public eye in hopes of finding answers. More than 8,000 people follow a Facebook page dedicated to finding Kesse and keeping her story in the public.

A podcast called “Unconcluded” was created several years ago, taking a closer look at the evidence and facts in the case.

Kesse, who would be 38 now, is still listed under missing persons on the Orlando Police Department’s website. The department posted on social media Friday urging anyone with any kind of information to contact CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS or the tipline that Kesse’s family set up at (941) 201-4009.

Police assigned Detective Teresa Sprague to the case exclusively in 2018, on the 12-year anniversary of Kesse’s disappearance.

“Detective Sprague will pore through the thousands of pages of documents in the case file and the hundreds of tips – with a fresh set of eyes,” police said at the time. “If there are clues we may have missed the first time around, we are hopeful that Detective Sprague’s expertise, after seven years as a homicide detective, will help us find them.”

LATEST FLORIDA NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Mortgage mess fixed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mortgage mess fixed"

Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home"

New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'

Thumbnail for the video titled "New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'"

Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020"

Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents"

Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A"

Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control"

Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead"

Jail escape attempt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail escape attempt"

Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning"

Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss