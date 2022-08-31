TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested for arson after she intentionally set fire to a Walmart store in Georgia, according to reports.

WSB-TV reported the teen, whose identity was not revealed, lit the fire which caused “extensive damage” to the store. Pictures of the aftermath showed an entire section of the store reduced to charred rubble.

Luckily, no customers were injured. However, three officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after they ran into the store to make sure everyone was evacuated. The officers were treated and released later in the evening.

Authorities said they battled the fire throughout the night until it was extinguished around 4 a.m., approximately nine hours after the initial response.

“There was sufficient water pressure available and the store’s sprinkler system did function as designed,” authorities said. “The store did suffer extensive damage to the interior and roof.”