13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose at middle school, police say

News

Authorities found bags of the synthetic opioid at teen's school.

by: Dennis Romero

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(NBC News) — A 13-year-old who was hospitalized Thursday following apparent exposure to fentanyl at a Connecticut middle school died Saturday, authorities said.

Hartford police indicated “proximity” to and “contact with” synthetic opioid fentanyl by the unidentified teenager and two others triggered overdose reactions, although experts have long expressed doubt about such a scenario.

Hartford police said the student’s death was the result of an overdose, and that it that was under investigation.

“The 13-year-old male juvenile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” the department said in a statement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss