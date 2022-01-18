13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose at middle school, police say

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

Authorities found bags of the synthetic opioid at teen's school.

(NBC News) — A 13-year-old who was hospitalized Thursday following apparent exposure to fentanyl at a Connecticut middle school died Saturday, authorities said.

Hartford police indicated “proximity” to and “contact with” synthetic opioid fentanyl by the unidentified teenager and two others triggered overdose reactions, although experts have long expressed doubt about such a scenario.

Hartford police said the student’s death was the result of an overdose, and that it that was under investigation.

“The 13-year-old male juvenile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” the department said in a statement.

