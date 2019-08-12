Breaking News
13-year-old boy reported missing in St. Petersburg
13-year-old boy reported missing in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy.

Detrezz Williams, 13, was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday near 42nd Street and 11th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

The police department tweeted a photo of the boy on Monday evening. They say he, “has some challenges and his family is worried for his safety.”

Williams is just under 5 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and green and blue plaid shorts.

Anyone who has seen Williams is asked to call police at 893-7780.

