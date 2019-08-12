13-year-old boy reported missing in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy.

Detrezz Williams, 13, was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday near 42nd Street and 11th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

The police department tweeted a photo of the boy on Monday evening. They say he, “has some challenges and his family is worried for his safety.”

Help us find missing 13-y/o Detrezz Williams—He has some challenges and his family is worried for his safety. Last seen 4 PM near 42 st /11th Ave. S. 4’11” tall and 70 lbs. He was wearing a black T-shirt & green/blue plaid shorts. If you’ve seen him call #stpetepd 893-7780. pic.twitter.com/wiuBWLu8QM — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) August 12, 2019

Williams is just under 5 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and green and blue plaid shorts.

Anyone who has seen Williams is asked to call police at 893-7780.