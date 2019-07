NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A big hammerhead shark was spotted swimming just a little ways away from shore up in the Florida Panhandle.

Navarre Beach Fire Rescue posted pictures of the sighting on their Facebook page Tuesday. They said the shark is roughly 13-feet long.

Approximate 13 foot Hammerhead shark swimming just off our beach today! Posted by Navarre Beach Fire Rescue on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Beachgoer, Christina Reinhold, also recorded the close encounter. She told News Channel 8 the shark is a local to the beach, so much so they’ve named the hammerhead Herman.