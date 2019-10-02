12-year-old St. Pete girl arrested for making school shooting threat, police say

ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a 12-year-old girl Tuesday for making a “written threat to kill or do bodily injury” at a middle school.

The police department said the Tyrone Middle School student posted a picture of the school on social media and said she planned to have the school “shot up.” Police said the post was seen and shared several times.

A student reported it to a school resource officer which prompted an investigation.

The girl was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with making a written threat to kill or cause bodily harm, which is a felony.

The St. Pete Police Department released the following statement regarding the arrest:

“Making threats at school is not a joke. The St. Petersburg Police Department takes all threats against schools very seriously. Anyone who makes verbal or written threats will be investigated and face serious consequences.”

