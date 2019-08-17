Live Now
12-year-old boy dies after Manatee Co. crash

MEMPHIS, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old boy died after a crash on US Hwy 19 in Memphis, Florida early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two passengers were riding in a white Chevy Silverado when they crashed near 4910 US Hwy 10 around 2:50 a.m. Both were severely injured in the crash and transported to the hospital.

The 12-year-old passenger died around 3:54 a.m. at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Multiple witnesses reportedly saw the accident occur and stayed on scene until officials arrived.

