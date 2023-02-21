TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – February 21st marks just 100 days until the next hurricane season. This year’s list of names was last used in 2017 and includes four names never used before.

It starts with Arlene, Bret, Cindy, and Don. Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel are brand new.

Hurricanes Harvey, Maria, Irma and Nate all formed in 2017 and the names have been retired, never to be used again because of the destruction and death they caused.

Although 100 days may seem like a long time, there are plenty of things you can start thinking about while it will be hurricane-free for a while more. Check your roof and garage doors for any weaknesses. Finish up any repairs from last year’s storms as well.

Trim any overgrown vegetation or large tree limbs around your house. Think about window shutters if you don’t have them while the stores are fully stocked with those supplies. It’s also a great time to check your insurance coverage.

Looking ahead to the summer and fall months of 2023, chances are increasing for la nina to transition into el nino.

As Florida saw during 2022 with Hurricane Ian, it only takes one storm to make it a really bad year for some. However, an el nino pattern typically results in fewer storms overall due to stronger upper-level winds in the Atlantic Basin.

Stronger wind shear prevents storms from organizing leading to fewer total storms but it doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be impacts from tropical storms or hurricanes.

It is best to prepare the same every year, regardless of the forecast for a number of storms. That time to prepare is now. Even with 100 days until the season officially starts, it is never too early to get prepared.