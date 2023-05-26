HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A ten-time felon was arrested following a month-long investigation combating drug trafficking and gang-related activity in Hillsborough County, deputies said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Clevant “Little D” Davis, Jr. served two stints in prison for past crimes. Now, he is facing multiple charges, including delivery of a controlled substance in excess of 10 grams, trafficking in amphetamine 28 to 200 grams and trafficking cocaine 28 to 200 grams.

The sheriff’s office said Davis is a “notorious gang member” with a long history of criminal activity.

“These arrests are a testament to our unrelenting commitment to the safety and well-being of our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Let this arrest serve as a resounding message that criminal activity and gang involvement will be met with absolute intolerance from teamHCSO.”

Two others were both found to have been conspiring with Davis. Gregory Harden, Jr., 32, and Torrence Palmore, 42, were also arrested and face multiple charges.

The sheriff’s office said this investigation is ongoing.