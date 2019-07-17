10 hummus brands recalled after listeria found in manufacturing facility

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pita Pal Foods, LP is recalling hummus sold nationwide over concerns of possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

The company issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019.

The company said Listeria monocytogenes were identified at the manufacturing facility during an FDA inspection, but they were not found in the finished product. No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled hummus includes 75 different styles of hummus sold under 10 brand names, including Pita Pal, Schnucks, 7-Select and the Harris Teeter store brand. The products were distributed nationwide and to United Arab Emirates.

Listeria or Listeriosis can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. People usually become ill with Listeriosis after eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled products are being encouraged to discard them or return them for a full refund.

Click here for a full list of recalled products.

