1 woman dead, another hospitalized after Lakeland shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Lakeland Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred around 1 p.m. near the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Jewel Avenue.

The one woman who survived the shooting was transported to the Lakeland Regional Medical Center. The suspect was arrested and taken in for questioning.

Lakeland Police Department said they believe they have everyone involved in the incident accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

