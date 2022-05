ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle in St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon.

St. Pete police said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m on 22nd Avenue North near the southbound ramp to Interstate 275. The westbound lanes of 22nd Avenue North are closed.

One person was taken to the hospital on a trauma alert.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes while the investigation continues.