LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A house fire in Largo sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning, the city’s fire department said.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. at a house on 7th Avenue Southeast.

There was only on person in the house at the time, according to Largo fire. The person was taken to Tampa General Hospital for burns. They were in stable condition when they were taken from the scene.

Several cats that were inside the house died from the fire, the LFD said.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

The fire is currently under investigation.