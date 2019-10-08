1 hospitalized after Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was injured in a shooting in Tampa early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the victim pulled up next to a deputy in the area of 58th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and said he had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the suspects are unknown and it’s still unclear where the victim was shot.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: