ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was hospitalized Thursday after an early morning house fire in St. Petersburg, authorities said.
Officials say the fire broke out at a home in the 3500 block of 6th Avenue South.
Firefighters arrived and rescued four people inside of the home. One person received minor burns and was taken to Bayfront Health Hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sam’s Club to offer curbside pickup at all US stores
- Anytime Fitness apologizes for ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout
- Alex Killorn campaigning to get Tom Brady on ‘Dock Talk’
- 1 hospitalized after St. Pete house fire
- Nation’s top military officer says he was wrong to walk with Trump after forceful removal of protesters