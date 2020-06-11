1 hospitalized after St. Pete house fire

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was hospitalized Thursday after an early morning house fire in St. Petersburg, authorities said.

Officials say the fire broke out at a home in the 3500 block of 6th Avenue South.

Firefighters arrived and rescued four people inside of the home. One person received minor burns and was taken to Bayfront Health Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

