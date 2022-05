TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There was a large law enforcement presence at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Lealman Monday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said two people were involved in an altercation at the hotel, 2575 54th Ave N., and someone pulled out a knife.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s still unclear what led to the altercation. At this time, no arrests have been announced.

This story is developing and will be updated.