HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One diver is dead and another is missing at Buford Springs in Hernando County, according to authorities.

Hernando County Fire Rescue told News Channel 8 the incident happened Wednesday at the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area in Hernando County.

Authorities have yet to provide additional information on the divers activities before the incident, but the area is known for cave diving.

The Fish & Wildlife Commission is investigating the incident and leading the search for the missing diver.

