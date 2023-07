HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a head-on collision on US-301 on Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 4:20 p.m., a 45-year-old Inverness man was traveling southbound on US-301, south of McIntosh Road. For an unknown reason, a 39-year-old Wesley Chapel woman in a Sedan traveling northbound on US-301 crossed into the southbound lanes.

The woman’s sedan collided nearly head-on with the man’s vehicle.

The woman died at the scene of the crash.