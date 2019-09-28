1 dead after condo fire in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A condominium fire left one person dead Friday night, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said.

Fire rescue crews responded to unit 300 K. at the Sunset Shores Condominium Complex around 11:30 p.m. after a neighbor called in a fire. The resident said they saw flames coming out of a homeowner’s windows.

Upon entry into the home, firefighters located an unresponsive individual.

The identity of the body is not known at this time, nor is the cause of the fire.

The fire is under control and was confined to unit 300 K.

