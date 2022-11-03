TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a crash involving four cars on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 4:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 at U.S. Highway 301.

All four vehicles were traveling northbound. The Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old Dade City man, slowed down for other traffic. His truck was struck from behind by another pickup driven by a 42-year-old Brandon man.

The Brandon man’s vehicle went into the median and overturned. The 42-year-old was ejected and died at the scene.

The Dade City man’s vehicle went into the path of a third vehicle and was hit, then it crashed into a fourth car. After that collision, his vehicle went onto the shoulder and struck a fence.

The 28-year-old was not hurt. A 24-year-old woman the fourth vehicle sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The FHP said neither pickup driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.