TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – One man is dead and eight others were injured after multiple individuals within large crowds began shooting on Saturday night.

The Tallahassee Police Department stated that they were conducting crowd control at multiple locations along West Pensacola Street just before midnight when the shooting began.

Officers in the area stated that the shooting occurred at Half-Time Liquors, located at 2101 West Pensacola Street, and at Los Compadres located at 2102 West Pensacola Street.

TPD stated that officers who heard the shots located a victim at Half-Time Liquors and immediately began lifesaving aid, however, the adult male victim died at the scene.

Officials said eight other individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The armed adult male, who officers observed shooting into the crowd was seen running towards McDonald’s, located at 2026 West Pensacola Street. Two officers pursued the armed subject, gave verbal commands for him to drop his weapon, and subsequently shot the man.

Police said he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation, and preliminary findings determined this to be an isolated incident.

According to officials, this is an open and active investigation.