1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries after Sarasota crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A single-vehicle crash in Sarasota left one person dead and two others with life-threatening injuries Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the South Tamiami Trail (US 41) and North Washington Boulevard (US 301) split.

Officers believe the driver, who had two passengers in the car, was traveling north on US 41 and failed to take the westbound curve and hit a light pole and tree.

One passenger died at the scene. The driver and other passenger were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

