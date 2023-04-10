Police in Woodland, Calif., northwest of Sacramento, said the 13-year-old was driving erratically before the fiery, three-vehicle wreck

(NBC News) — A police pursuit of a vehicle with a 13-year-old boy behind the wheel ended with one person dead and nearly a dozen injured in a fiery crash in California, police said Saturday.

The happened around 4:25 p.m. in Woodland, California, a city 20 miles northwest of Sacramento, police said.

An officer noticed a vehicle, later determined to be stolen, being driven “erratically,” tried to stop it, and ended up in a short vehicle pursuit, the Woodland Police Department said in a statement.

The pursuit came to a deadly conclusion at an intersection, the department said. “The car collided with two other vehicles causing two cars to catch fire,” it said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.