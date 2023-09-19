TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said one person died and one person was detained after a fire sparked at a home late Monday.

Police said they were called to a home in the 1000 block of Crenshaw Street due to a residential fire.

When officers and Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived, they found one person dead inside the home. Their cause of death is under investigation.

Police said one person was detained in relation to the fire.

Tampa police said the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.