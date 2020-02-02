02.02.2020 is the first palindrome of its kind in over 900 years

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy WFLA

TAMPA (WFLA) — We don’t need Punxsutawney Phil to tell us Sunday is forecast to be an incredibly unique day.

Feb. 20, 2020 (02-02-2020) is the first eight digit palindrome of its kind since 11-11-1111,  University of Portland professor Aziz Inan told USA TODAY Saturday.

Most palindromes only work if you write them in seven or less digits– i.e. 9-19-19.

What makes the 02-02-2020 palindrome most unique is that it also works internationally. Whether you write the date in American order, day/month/year, or as many other countries do, month/day/year, it’s the same combination.

There won’t be another palindrome like this one for another 101 years – 12-12-2121.

Read more here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny and cooler today, warming up this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny and cooler today, warming up this week"

Fire rescue on scene of 2-alarm fire in Wesley Chapel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire rescue on scene of 2-alarm fire in Wesley Chapel"

Drone video of Saddlebrook Resort fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone video of Saddlebrook Resort fire"

2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral"

Suspect dead after shootout involving deputy in Hernando County home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect dead after shootout involving deputy in Hernando County home"

Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting press conference"

DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCF employee arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight"

Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa international braces for effects of coronavirus after airlines cancel flights"

William Walden booking video

Thumbnail for the video titled "William Walden booking video"

Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo mom thinks gym rapist might have something to do with her daughter's death"

Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss