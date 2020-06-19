News Channel 8 on The CW Tampa Bay

WFLA is making its newscasts available two hours after its live broadcast over-the-air.   It’s part of our obligation to our cable, satellite, and telco partners.

We will also continue to make highlights of our newscasts available to you through video clips and other coverage after the live broadcast. 

Breaking news and important weather updates will continue to be offered on the WFLA.com as they occur, and on our mobile apps and social media platforms.

News Channel 8 on The CW Tampa Bay Stream Schedule

News Channel 8 Today
Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

News Channel 8 @ 6:30 p.m.
Monday through Friday at 8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

News Channel 8 @ 10 p.m.
Daily at 12 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Noticias Tampa Bay @ 10:30 p.m.
Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

