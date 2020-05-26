Breaking News
VIDEO: White woman calls cops after black man asks her to put dog on leash

by: Linda Givetash and Kurt Chirbas

⁠(NBC)—A video showing a white woman calling New York City police alleging that a black man was threatening her in Central Park after he asked her to put her dog on a leash has gone viral.

Christian Cooper told NBC New York that he was bird watching in the park on Monday when he noticed a dog running free. He approached the woman walking the dog to ask that she put it back on a leash as regulated. The woman refused and Cooper began filming their interaction, which his sister later posted on Twitter.

In the video, the woman who has identified herself as Amy Cooper — no relation to Christian — asks him to stop filming while pulling out her phone and saying: “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

NBC News could not immediately reach Christian Cooper for comment. Amy Cooper declined to speak to NBC News late Monday but said by text message that she would respond Tuesday.

Amy Cooper later told NBC New York that she was sorry for her behavior.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

