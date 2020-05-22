High school grads ignore social distancing orders for class photo

(KOVR/CNN/WFLA) – A large group of graduates in California packed in for a class photo without masks or social distancing, and it’s causing a bit of controversy.

Students standing side-by-side, sporting their caps and gowns is what you would expect to see any other graduation day, but not this year while social distancing orders are still in play.

Sacramento parents and graduates defying state and county orders organized a group photo to keep tradition. The photo shows dozens of students standing next to each other. They’re not six feet apart and there is no mask in sight.

“If they think they are safe enough to be out there, than that is fine by me,” said Dylan Weaver, a graduating senior.

But not everyone agrees.

“It’s a cute idea but not necessarily in this time. People should be at home social distancing so this thing doesn’t keep going around,” said local resident Lindsay Delgado.

Dr. Aimee Sisson, the county’s lead health officer released a statement to CBS 13, that says in part: “The Class of 2020 has made huge sacrifices. But getting together to take a class photo has the potential to undo all of those sacrifices.”

She went on to call the virus a “recipe for virus transmission.”

Still, seniors like Dylan, who plans to be at the next photoshoot, which is already in the works, says he is willing to take the risk.

“Leave us alone I guess. We are just trying to celebrate what we had, you know?” he said.

The school district said it was not involved in the event. It has organized other celebrations for seniors that follow social distancing guidelines, like a virtual graduation ceremony and personalized signs for each student.

