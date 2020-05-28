Cop fired for saying ‘unfortunate’ more black people didn’t die of coronavirus

(NBC) -A Louisiana police officer was fired over a Facebook comment that said it was “unfortunate” more black people did not die of the coronavirus.

The chief of police in Kaplan, about 87 miles southwest of Baton Rouge, said Officer Steven Aucoin commented under a local news station’s live feed of the governor’s coronavirus news conference on May 15. Aucoin was fired later that day.

CBS affiliate KLFY in Lafayette, Louisiana, reported that Aucoin’s post was made on its Facebook page in response to another commenter who wrote,”virus that was created to kill all the BLACKS is death.”

“Well it didn’t work,” Aucoin wrote, “how unfortunate,” according to screenshots shown by KLFY.

