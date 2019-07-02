NASA to send Orion 30,000 feet up, then abort

The Orion crew capsule prepares for an emergency test launch on Florida’s Space Coast. Photo: NASA.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is on Florida’s Space Coast Tuesday morning as NASA gears up to send the Orion crew capsule 6 miles up.

Tuesday’s flight is simply a test. The idea of the abort system is to send the module roughly 30,000 feet into the sky.

Then, it’ll abort in a simulated emergency.

The capsule is designed to bring astronauts back to the moon by 2024, including the first woman.

NASA Television will broadcast launch and prelaunch activities for the Ascenet Abort-2 flight test, NASA said on its website.

The test’s four-hour launch window opens at 7 a.m. A test version of the crew module will launch from Space Launch Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.