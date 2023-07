Showers and storms will start early Monday so the commute could be wet for some as temperatures only drop into the low 80s. Storms will linger throughout the day with highs rising to the low 90s.

Tuesday will be a similar day with morning and afternoon storms before our weather pattern changes.

Expect sunny mornings and stormy afternoons Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid 90s.

Storms arrive early once again this weekend as conditions stay hot and humid.