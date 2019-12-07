Who’s keeping dogs out? HB 243 seeks to ban doggie diners from Florida restaurants, bars, businesses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pet owners across Florida are hoping a proposed bill doesn’t shoo their dogs away from the table. The bill filed in the Florida House of Representatives seeks to ban non-service animals from inside restaurants and businesses in Florida.

The bill was filed Sept. 30 by Democratic Rep. Bruce Antone, of District 46, which includes parts of Orlando and Orange County.

According to HB 243, “business” means a “retail establish, food outlet, restaurant, bar, lounge or any other similar place of business in which the public assembles.”

The bill goes on to say that “in order to protect the health, safety and general welfare of the public,” non-service animals would not be allowed in indoor portions of a restaurant or business.

According to Florida law, a “service animal” is a dog or a miniature horse “that is trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability.”

The work includes guiding someone who is visually impaired or blind, alerting someone who is deaf or hard of hearing, an animal who pulls a wheelchair or assists with mobility and balance, seizure-sensing animals, calming a person with PTSD and various other tasks.

The law explicitly states “a service animal is not a pet.”

The bill says the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) will designate that a sign at every entrance of a restaurant or business should notify guests that non-service animals aren’t allowed inside.

Under the bill, the DBPR would also create and maintain a website that provides the public the ability to file a complaint about non-service animals in a restaurant or business.

HB 243 also outlines penalties for offenders.

For a first offense for those bringing a non-service animal inside a restaurant or business, a warning will be issued. On the second offense, a person will face a fine of $100.

A third or subsequent offense will warrant a misdemeanor charge, where an offender must perform 30 hours of community service, specifically, “for an organization that serves individuals with disabilities or for another entity or organization at the discretion of the court.”

As of Oct. 10, the bill was referred to various subcommittees, including the Business and Professions Subcommittee, the Government Operations and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee and the Commerce Committee.

The legislative session begins Jan. 14, 2020. If passed, the bill would take effect July 1, 2020.