Wesley Chapel toddler receives gift of hearing in time for Christmas

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- A Wesley Chapel two-and-a-half-year-old is receiving the gift of hearing just in time for the holiday.

Leighton McIntosh was born deaf.

“It was scary, you know. We were devastated with the initial diagnosis. We came home shocked. We don’t have any family history with hearing loss,” said Nina McIntosh, Leighton’s mother.

The McIntosh family tells 8 On Your Side, they tried hearing aids for little Leighton but when they didn’t see any results, they decided to try a cochlear implant.

Leighton received her first implant earlier this year and underwent surgery for her second implant in November. Leighton’s cochlear implant was activated last week.

“We decided she would need cochlear implant if she was going to have access to sound. We were scared for the surgery, but it was way less scary than we thought it would be,” said McIntosh.

Now, for the first time, Leighton is hearing, just in time for her favorite holiday, Christmas.

Leighton’s father, Spencer said it took him some time to get use to his daughter being able to hear his voice.

“The first time I said her name, she turned around and was like ‘yes, how can I help you?’ That was one of the moments that stick out in my mind,” said Spencer McIntosh.

The McIntosh family decided to share their story in hopes of encouraging other families who experience hearing loss, that they don’t have to live in a world of isolation.

“I think it can be very daunting getting a diagnosis of a child with hearing loss, so I just want others parents to know when their kids get diagnosed there’s hope and there are options. There is a giant community out there willing to help and offer support and we have been blessed to find that,” said Leighton’s mother. “he has a lot of opportunity ahead.”

Leighton now looks forward to watching her favorite movie, Frozen, which her mother says is much more enjoyable with her improved ability to hear.

For more information about cochlear implants, click here.

