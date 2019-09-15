Welcome to Florida: Inflatable adventure park ‘Jumpin Fun Inflata Park’ opens in Sarasota County

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – An inflatable adventure park in Lakewood Ranch is offering a new form of fun for families with children and those who may just be kids at heart.

“Jumpin Fun Inflata Park” began six years ago as a trampoline park.

Owner and president Brett Morrow said last year, the company decided to commit to going totally in to the inflatable park industry.

“The inflatable adventure park is 15,000 square feet of a continuous bed of inflated vinyl. And it’s composed of about 15 or 16 different individual elements of fun,” Morrow told 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth.

Some of those elements include a dodge ball arena, wipe out balls and three ninja walls up to 10 feet high.

“We have a 100-foot long obstacle course. We have a birthday throne. We have a unique team event challenge in there. We have a sweeper game where eight people are standing on their Xs and there’s an arm that comes around at chest height and one at shin height, so they’re ducking and they’re jumping to have success in that particular game,” Morrow explained.

Jumpin Fun Inflata Park also has a 26-foot slide, where guests can ride down a 60-degree descent.

Morrow told us the highlight of the park, though it’s not an inflatable option, is the “Air Rider.”

“That’s a 250-foot zip rail coaster that’s engineered to the roof system and the patron now has a 250-foot ride that travels in about 21 seconds. And that’s been a raving hit,” he said.

Though Jumpin Fun had a lot of success with birthday parties as a standard trampoline park, Morrow told us the birthday business is booming since making the inflatable renovations.

The park has 32 parties already booked for Sept. 21 and 22.

The adventure park also features toddler mornings on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company is planning on opening up another time on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as looking into adult nights.

“We feel we’re going to do real well with corporate team building. So they can rent out the facility or come out a night and extend it to their customers, extend it to their vendors, have an employee family night, so because of the friendless and the usability of the Inflata Park, we’re going to be able to catch more fish in the net that we are casting now,” Morrow said.

Here is some more information for you to plan your next trip to Jumpin Fun Inflata Park.

Admission prices per person:

1 hour – $14.95

1 hour with Air Rider – $18.95

1.5 hours with Air Rider – $23.95

2.5 hours – $22.95

2.5 hours with Air Rider – $28.95



Under 6 Admission:

1 hour – $9.95

1.5 hours – $12.95

2.5 hours – $15.95

Travel time to Jumpin Fun Inflata Park (links will update to current traffic conditions, weekday afternoon conditions listed):

– From Downtown Tampa: 51 minutes

– From Brandon: 50 minutes

– From New Port Richey: 1 hour, 27 minutes

– From Lakeland: 1 hour, 14 minutes

– From Bradenton: 27 minutes

– From Orlando: 1 hour, 57 minutes