Welcome to Florida: Explore history, wildlife & the galaxy at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Whether you’re an adult who wants to learn more about our planet or if you have little scientists of your own, a visit to The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is a fun, educational trip for all ages.

“The Bishop,” formerly the South Florida Museum and home of the late manatee Snooty, isn’t just a museum.

“What’s unique about The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is that we provide great value because we are the only planetarium on the gulf coast, we are a natural history museum and we are a manatee rehabilitation facility,” said Remi Gonzalez, Director of Communications and Brand at The Bishop

“So all of our guests can see all of these wonderful, different and unique experiences under one roof. We have a constantly changing lineup of special exhibitions. So people can have a different experience every time they come.”

The Bishop will open a new special exhibition that will run for a month beginning August 1.

It’s called “Finding Florida,” and Gonzalez told 8 On Your Side it’s a game guests can play to learn about how animals, like manatees and “Terror Birds,” migrated from South America to Florida millions of years ago.

An all new experience for The Bishop’s youngest learners will also open in the near future.

“Another thing that we’re going to be offering, starting in late September, early October is the Mosaic Backyard Universe at The Bishop. That’s going to be our newest permanent exhibition and it’s going to be a fantastic place for what we’re calling ‘early learners,’” said Gonzalez.

“So kids 3 to 8-years-old is our sweet spot, but of course, all are welcome from anywhere from toddlers and babies to gray. It’s going to really give people the feeling of being in a backyard, which is after all the first place that many of us felt comfortable exploring science.”

Mosaic Backyard Universe at The Bishop will feature a treehouse platform, a fossil dig pit where kids can unearth a saber tooth cat skeleton, a freshwater pond with live turtles, a structure modeled to look like a cardboard rocket and much more.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays.

Admission:

Adults 18-64: $19

Seniors 65+: $17

College students (with ID): $14

Kids 5-11: $10

Children 4 and younger: Free with adult

Active military: Free with proper ID

Florida teachers: Free with proper ID

Travel time to 201 0th Street West, Bradenton (links will update to current traffic conditions, weekday noon conditions listed):