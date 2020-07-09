Wawa asks customers to use exact change amid nationwide coin shortage

FILE – This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. The convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Wawa Inc. discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12, 2019 the company has said. Officials with the company, based in Wawa, Pennsylvania, believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With coins in short supply, Wawa stores across the country have started asking customers to use exact change while paying for items, 6ABC reported Thursday.

“Like many other businesses around the country, Wawa stores have been affected by the shortage of coins nationwide, as reported by the Federal Reserve,” a company representative told the news station.

The convenience store chain started posting signs in its stores Thursday, urging customers to have correct change or to use their debit or credit cards of the Wawa app instead.

The plea comes after the Federal Reserve announced a nationwide coin shortage, saying shutdown orders have significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation for quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies.

“In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint’s production of coin also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees. Federal Reserve coin orders from depository institutions have begun to increase as regions reopen, resulting in the Federal Reserve’s coin inventory being reduced to below normal levels,” the central bank said in a statement.

Wawa is letting customers round up purchases to the nearest dollar so they can donate to local charities through The Wawa Foundation. The chain says 100% of all donations will go to charity.

