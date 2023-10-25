OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR/Storyful) — Most cases of distracted driving involve cell phones. In this case, however, a 2-year-old girl was pulled over by Okarche Police for brushing her teeth while behind the wheel of her hot pink, battery-operated mini car.

Police say little Rose Fern was “exceeding the speed limit… when Officer Maness noticed the mini law breaker and took immediate action. Rose managed to talk her way out of a citation and received a warning instead. I’m sure her ‘cuteness’ had something to do with it.”

Police did not say how fast Rose was “driving,” nor did they say whether she was wearing a seatbelt, nor whether she refused to pull over. But we’re pretty sure none of that would have mattered anyway because, as police stated, she’s a cutie, indeed!