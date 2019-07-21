WARNING: Temp inside car can increase 43 degrees in hour

An intent dog waiting for his owner in a car (GETTY PREMIUM DO NOT SHARE)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Whew! Temperatures across the country and in Tampa Bay have been scorching this week.

Animals, children and elderly people are the most susceptible to the heat.

“The temperature inside a vehicle climbs approximately 43 degrees in just an hour. The loss of an animal in this manner is avoidable and should never happen. There is no reason to take your pet out in extreme heat without adequate air conditioning and water,” Chief of Police James R. Kruger Jr. said

PETA suggests doing the following in order to safeguard humans and animals:

Never leave anyone inside a hot vehicle. On a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to 100 degrees in just minutes, and on a 90-degree day, the interior temperature can reach as high as 109 degrees in less than 10 minutes. Dogs, who don’t sweat and can cool themselves only by panting, can rapidly succumb to heatstroke, even if a vehicle is parked in the shade with the windows slightly open.

If you see an animal left alone inside a car, call local humane authorities or 911 immediately and remain at the scene until the situation has been resolved. If authorities are unresponsive or too slow and the animal’s life appears to be in imminent danger, find a witness who will back up your assessment before carefully removing the animal from the car and carrying him or her into the shade. Wrap a cool, wet towel around the head and neck without covering the eyes, nose, or mouth, and wring out, re-soak, and reapply it every few minutes. Pour lukewarm water over the animal’s body, and wipe excess water away, especially from the abdomen and between the hind legs. When authorities arrive, ensure that the animal is taken to a veterinarian for further care.

Only 11 states have granted legal right to citizens to use any means necessary (yes, that includes smashing a window) to save a distressed dog.

Those 11 states are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

