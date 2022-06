Sunday morning starts out warm and humid with temperatures in the low to mid 70s before returning into the low 90s this afternoon. Any storms that form will quickly move eastward this afternoon and evening.

Our typical rainy season pattern continues into the work week with isolated pm storms. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s all week with highs in the low 90s.

More moisture works into our area next weekend with higher rain chances and timing a bit earlier.