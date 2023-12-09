Saturday starts out comfortable with temperatures in the mid 60s before quickly rising to the low and mid 80s across the Bay Area. Expect much more sunshine and higher humidity with the slight chance of a few stray showers late in the day.

Sunday morning starts out warm and dry with lows near 70 before a strong cold front brings rain and storms mid to late afternoon. Highs will rise to around 80 degrees and wind will be gusty throughout the afternoon and evening.

Monday will be much cooler and breezy at times with lows in the low 50s and highs only rising to the low and mid 60s so you’ll need to break the jackets out once again.

The coldest morning will be Tuesday with lows in the upper 40s, but highs will be mild, climbing to the low 70s with breezy conditions and a mostly cloudy sky.

There won’t be much change Wednesday, but it will remain breezy through next weekend with rain chances a bit higher Thursday and rain Likely Friday into Saturday. Lows will be around 60 degrees with highs in the low to mid 70s to finish out the work week and into next weekend.