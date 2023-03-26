Sunday starts out foggy for some, warm and humid for all of us with temperatures starting out around 70 degrees. Any showers that form late in the day will be in far inland communities. Highs along the coast will be in the low to mid 80s with temps near 90 inland.

Not much change expected in our weather Monday, but a cold front gets close Tuesday which could provide a better chance of late day showers. Rain ends Wednesday with slightly cooler weather.

Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday with lows in the mid 60s Thursday and Friday. By the weekend highs will return to the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s.