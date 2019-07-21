Want to scare someone? Busch Gardens is hiring actors for Howl-O-Scream

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you like the idea of scaring people for money?

Busch Gardens is looking for hundreds of ghoulish characters for the 20th annual Howl-O-Scream.

The park wants actors who can improvise and be agile enough to run, jump and pop out of the bushes at the right moment and scare the wits out of people.

Those looking to join their cast of scare actors are invited to auditions being held through next month.

Here are the dates:

Friday, July 19, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. M

Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, July 26, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, August 09, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday August 16, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 29, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To audition, you must register online at www.BuschGardensJobs.com. You must be at least 18 years old to apply.